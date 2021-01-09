VIBE (VIBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,859.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $327,859.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

