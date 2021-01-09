VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 24,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 93,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

