VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Trading Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.11. Approximately 122,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.37% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.