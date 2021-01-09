VIDY Market Capitalization Tops $9.08 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $9.08 million and $1.20 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00283592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.02930460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY's official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY's official website is vidy.com. VIDY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

