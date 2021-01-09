ViewRay, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ViewRay’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

ViewRay stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.36.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 221.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.