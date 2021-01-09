VIG (VIG) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $953,996.05 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,848.31 or 0.99674539 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00247724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00154255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00426054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00032153 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,448,032 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.