Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VFF. ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $825.53 million, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 84.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

