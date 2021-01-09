Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading 8.9% Higher

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 467,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 335,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

