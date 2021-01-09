Vir Biotechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the average daily volume of 569 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,092.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,181 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

