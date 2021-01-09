Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Virtusa worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

