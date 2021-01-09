Vitae Market Cap Hits $70.60 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00008955 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $70.60 million and $2,738.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.