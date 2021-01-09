Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.40 ($2.30).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 128.44 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.64. The company has a market cap of £34.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.