Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.57. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 45,587 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

