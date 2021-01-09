Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $67.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

