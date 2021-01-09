VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

VSEC stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. VSE has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.48 million, a P/E ratio of 401.34 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

