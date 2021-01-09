W Green Pay (WGP) Market Capitalization Tops $55,164.65

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $55,164.65 and approximately $18,590.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.