W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:GRA opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

