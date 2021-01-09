Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Waitr by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

