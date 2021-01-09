Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Cut to C at TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

WBA opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

