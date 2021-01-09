Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,570.

Shares of WM opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$599.26 million and a P/E ratio of -50.67.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

