Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.80. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 868,812 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.26 million and a PE ratio of -50.67.

In other news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$155,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,589,570.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

