Warburg Research Reiterates €4.10 Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) received a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.11 ($6.02).

Get Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.69. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.97.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.