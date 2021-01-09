Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.