Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. 880,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,068. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 100.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after acquiring an additional 446,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 219.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,569 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

