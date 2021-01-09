Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $261.82 on Thursday. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $267.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.