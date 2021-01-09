WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $353.00. The stock had previously closed at $269.66, but opened at $301.47. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WD-40 shares last traded at $318.15, with a volume of 3,562 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

