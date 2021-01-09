WebDollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $928,183.20 and $11.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00249639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000151 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 15,979,129,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,031,180,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.