Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.