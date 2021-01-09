Wedbush Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $86.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $59.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,321 shares of company stock worth $5,840,912 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $285,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.