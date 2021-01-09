Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of MDC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.