Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of The J. M. Smucker worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.