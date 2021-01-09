Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 141,701 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,701 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.68% of Upland Software worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

