Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SJW Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SJW Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.