Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Welltower stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

