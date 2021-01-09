Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 403.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

