West Oak Capital LLC Invests $47,000 in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Construction by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 175.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 9.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.92 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

STRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.