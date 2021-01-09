West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 52-Week High at $305.07

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.07 and last traded at $304.06, with a volume of 511023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.92 and a 200-day moving average of $269.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

