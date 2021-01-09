Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) (LON:WTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $22.00. Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 474,098 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £30.54 million and a PE ratio of -212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.30.

Westmount Energy Limited (WTE.L) Company Profile (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

