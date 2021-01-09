WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $274.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $152,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

