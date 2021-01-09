William Blair Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

