William D. Baird III Sells 949 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 74.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

