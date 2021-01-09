William Robert Peterson Sells 22,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total value of C$679,360.50.

On Monday, November 23rd, William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$34.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.32 billion and a PE ratio of -68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -332.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

