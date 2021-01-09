WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 9.9%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s stock price was up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 3,707,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,685,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research analysts have commented on WIMI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

