WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 1,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMMF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter.

