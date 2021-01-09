WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $68.02. 280,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 221,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

