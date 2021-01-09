Wolfe Research Downgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Underperform

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

PACCAR stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in PACCAR by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

