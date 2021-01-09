Wolfe Research Upgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.94.

Shares of WEX opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

