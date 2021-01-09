Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 218,763 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

