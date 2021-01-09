Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 10,000 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,739.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $25.57 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.