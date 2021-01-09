Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $90.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.53 million and the lowest is $90.45 million. Workiva reported sales of $80.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $348.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $348.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $402.38 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $405.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

WK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 604,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,969. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,776,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,051,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 291,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.